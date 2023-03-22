Today is Wednesday March 22, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Selena Gomez dons wedding gown in BTS glimpse into ‘Only Murders In The Building ‘

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 5:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Hulu

Selena Gomez is giving fans a glimpse into a day on the set of Only Murders In The Building. 

Taking to social media Tuesday, the singer and actress shared snapshots of herself sitting on the floor wearing a wedding gown with white chunky boots and a can of Coca-Cola in hand. 

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work," she captioned the post.

Selena's co-star Steve Martin also shared a photo of himself dressed in a tux standing beside her. He captioned the pic, "Guess what just happened!"

Martin Short, who also stars in the series alongside Selena and Steve, shared a similar photo of himself with the pop star and wrote, "Turns out this happened, too."

Many fans drew parallels to the 1991 film Father of the Bride, which both Steve and Martin appeared in. 

"The neighbor of the bride," one fan wrote as another joked, "Steve, you're going to go broke with all these weddings!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC