Texans add TE Dalton Schultz, RB Devin Singletary

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 4:42 am

ByESPN.com news

The Houston Texans made two major additions to their offense on Monday, agreeing to one-year deals with tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Devin Singletary, sources told ESPN.

Schultz’s deal is worth up to $9 million, according to NFL Network, which first reported his deal. Singletary’s deal is worth up to $3.75 million, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schultz, 26, will take over as the Texans’ starting tight end. Jordan Akins had agreed to a contract with the Cleveland Browns in free agency, while O.J. Howard signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Meanwhile, Singletary, 25, will complement starter Dameon Pierce in the Texans’ backfield.

Schultz played the 2022 season for the Dallas Cowboys on the franchise tag worth $10.9 million after the sides were unable to close the gaps on a long-term deal.

After not missing a game due to injury in his first four years, Schultz missed two games last season with a knee injury that impacted him for multiple weeks. He finished the 2022 campaign with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns, joining Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson as the only tight ends to have 50 or more catches for 500 or more yards in each of the past three seasons.

A fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Stanford, Schultz became a full-time starter in 2020 and was one of quarterback Dak Prescott’s trusted targets. He caught 63 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 and followed that up with a 78-catch, 808-yard, eight-touchdown season in 2021.

Schultz is fifth in Cowboys team history among catches for tight ends with 211 and has four multiple-touchdown games, trailing only Jason Witten and Billy Joe DuPree (five each) in team history.

Over the past three seasons, Singletary was the primary running back for the Buffalo Bills. He has totaled over 950 scrimmage yards every season of his four-year career, including a personal-best 1,099 in 2022. He played in every regular-season and postseason game for the Bills over the past three campaigns.

Singletary was selected by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Florida Atlantic. He was part of a Buffalo offense that has had designed rushes on 34.9% of its plays since 2020, 28th in the NFL. The running back has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career, and he was a part of the Bills’ receiving game, though not extensively, never totaling more than 40 receptions in a season.

Singletary has 20 regular-season touchdowns, including 16 rushing. His 16 rushing touchdowns since 2019 rank second behind quarterback Josh Allen (30) on the Bills. In his career, Singletary has lost five fumbles.

The Bills continued to invest in the running back position after selecting Singletary, drafting Zack Moss in the third round in 2020 and James Cook in the second round in 2022. The Bills traded Moss to the Indianapolis Colts last season in exchange for running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines.

Singletary has rushed for 3,151 yards in his career. He also has 145 catches for 971 yards.

ESPN’s Todd Archer and Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.

