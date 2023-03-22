Suspended Alabama DB Tony Mitchell drove 141 mph before arrest

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2023 at 4:34 am

ByESPN.com news

Suspended Alabama defensive back Tony Mitchell was driving 141 mph as he attempted to flee police in Florida last week before being arrested, according to an arrest report obtained by AL.com.

Mitchell and a passenger in his vehicle, Christophere Lewis, were arrested Wednesday by deputies from the Holmes County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver. Lewis also was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Holmes County is located about 50 miles north of Panama City and shares its northern border with Alabama.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday that Mitchell was suspended from the team “and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is.”

According to the arrest report, which was published by AL.com after Saban’s announcement Monday night, deputies recovered 226 grams of marijuana — just under 8 ounces — and more than $7,000 in cash from the vehicle.

Police initially pursued Mitchell after observing him driving 78 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the report. Mitchell’s black Dodge Challenger then “accelerated to a high rate of speed” and eventually was clocked at 141 mph before police “lost visual of the vehicle.”

Mitchell and Lewis were stopped seven minutes later at a nearby location, where police smelled “the odor of burnt marijuana coming from within the vehicle,” according to the report. Mitchell admitted to fleeing police and said that Lewis had told him to “punch it.” Police noted in the report that Mitchell’s eyes were ” red and glazy” and that he “appeared to have a slow and/or delayed response answering questions.”

Police also recovered a loaded firearm — a Springfield 9mm — from the vehicle, according to the report. Mitchell, who had a concealed weapons permit, and Lewis, who did not have a permit, both denied possession of the marijuana and the firearm.

Mitchell, a freshman, is a former four-star prospect and ESPN 100 player. The Crimson Tide opened their spring practice Monday.

“Everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions,” Saban said. “There’s no such thing in being in the wrong place at the wrong time. You’ve got to be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around and what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations that you put yourself in.

“It is what it is, but there is cause and effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations.”

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.

