Teen held in Arlington school shooting that left one dead, one hurt

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 5:26 pm
ARLINGTON (AP/Staff) — A lawyer says a 15-year-old arrested in a fatal shooting outside an Arlington high school will remain in a juvenile detention facility. The shooting Monday left one student dead and another injured. The early-morning gunfire prompted officials at Lamar High School to lock the building down for hours, although police said they arrested a student on a capital murder charge within minutes. A lawyer for the boy accused of the shooting says a judge on Tuesday found there was probable cause for the teen’s arrest and ordered he remain at the detention facility.



