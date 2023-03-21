Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 3:43 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has established national monuments in Nevada and Texas and created a marine sanctuary southwest of Hawaii. Biden announced the measures Tuesday at a White House summit on conservation. Biden designated a desert mountain in southern Nevada called Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument. Native Americans consider the mountain sacred. The Democratic president also designated Castner Range National Monument in El Paso and initiated a national marine sanctuary in U.S. waters near the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii. Biden’s actions come as environmental activists protested his approval of the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska.

