Longview library cancels lock-in over kids’ behavior

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 3:14 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Public Library is forced to cancel a teen lock-in event after too many kids became rowdy. Library Youth Service Supervisor Terri Nalls says most of the teens behaved themselves normally at the event on Friday night, but she said some kids were running the library’s electric scooter in the wall, throwing books, and breaking things. Some of the library staff said they could smell alcohol and probably drugs. Nalls says they normally have about 80 teens 13 to 18 for the lock-in events, but they had 187 registered last Friday night. She said a lot of them were kids they had not seen before. The kids were asked to call their parents to pick them up. The Longview library is now considering what to do about future teen lock-ins.

