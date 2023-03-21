Today is Tuesday March 21, 2023
Wanna live in Barbie’s Dream Home? HGTV announces new reality show tied to upcoming movie

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 1:09 pm
ABC

In a bit of corporate synergy, HGTV has announced the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a new home design reality series timed to the release of Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming Barbie movie. The series will see one lucky participant win a real-life version of the dollhouse of their childhood dreams.

Hosted by model, author and mom Ashley Graham, the "four nostalgia-filled episodes" will feature "celebrity guests, pop culture history and a plethora of Barbie surprises" as "eight teams of HGTV superstars...transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse."

Featured on the show will be a deep bench of HGTV's home reno experts, including Jasmine Roth from Help! I Wrecked My House; Extreme Makeovers vet-turned Rock the Block's Ty Pennington; Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria; Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate; New Kids on the Block star-turned Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight; Christina Hall and James Bender from Christina on the Coast, and more.

The teams will not only renovate the house, they'll do so in a style that shows Barbie's evolution over the decades -- from a '70s disco for Ken's Den, to a 1960s "atomic age kitchen."

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will premiere this summer, but the network says to stay tuned to HGTV.com and via @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok using the hashtag #BarbieDreamHouseChallenge to find out more, including how you can win.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the world's most famous blonde bombshell, hits theaters July 21.

