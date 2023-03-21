Online searches for ‘Everything Everywhere’ were everywhere after Oscars wins

While Everything Everywhere All at Once was already an award-winning film on its way to its sweep at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, internet searches reveal not everyone was familiar with the modestly-budgeted multiverse movie.

The showbiz news site Celeb Tattler commissioned Google search data on the film and its major players and found searches for the movie from the directing duo known as the Daniels jumped more than 1,044% after it took a mantel-full of awards, including Best Picture.

Even more impressive, searches for its Best Actress trophy-winning leading lady Michelle Yeoh also went through the roof: Searches for "Michelle Yeoh movies" jumped 3,024%.

The site notes 60-year-old Yeoh, already a global superstar thanks to dozens of martial arts and other Chinese language films before she broke through on our shores with the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, and another Oscar winner, 2000's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, added 450,000 Instagram followers after Oscar night.

Yeoh's Wikipedia page saw an 8,301% increase in views, according to the search data compiled by the site.

Ke Huy Quan, the former Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star who scored a Best Supporting Actor award for the film that night, capped awards season with more than 616,000 new Insta followers.

Jamie Lee Curtis, already popular on Instagram, saw her follower count jump by more than 250,000 after nabbing the Best Supporting Actress trophy.

