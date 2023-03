Temporary closure of High Street Bridge

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 11:56 am

LONGVIEW — The High Street Bridge between Nelson Street and Marion Drive in Longview will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, March 22 and 23, as part of TxDOT’s bridge reconstruction project. During this closure, traffic will detour on Nelson and Fredonia Streets and Marion Drive, according to a city news release.

