Moran weighs in on budget, gun rights

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 11:35 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Nathaniel Moran gives KTBB an update on the battle in the House over President Biden’s proposed budget. Moran says, “I can tell you there’s so many things inside of this budget that’s been proposed that are troubling to me. When you talk about… 40-plus billion dollars new for the IRS, above the 80 billion dollars that they were granted last year — and then things like climate change and ESG — so much money being presented in this budget to support those administrative policies down the road, things like 178 million dollars for civil right enforcement at the Department of education; we have to cut this nonsense out of the budget.”

On another front, Moran has signed on to an amicus brief sponsored by Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, challenging a new ATF rule that Republicans see as restricting gun rights. Moran adds, “They are always under assault from Washington, D.C., especially now, with a Biden Administration that has proven that through executive orders, it wants to undo Second Amendment rights — and through these administrative regulations that are trying to get passed through ATF — which is why I signed on to this very important amicus brief. Americans should take hear of the fact, though, that Republicans in the House are all firmly united in standing strong for the Second Amendment.”

