Today is Tuesday March 21, 2023
Alexander Skarsgård is a dad! Actor confirms birth of first baby

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 10:48 am
HBO/Graeme Hunter

Alexander Skarsgård is a dad!

The Succession actor confirmed that he recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Tuva Novotny while at the premiere for season 4 of the HBO series.

After being congratulated on his new bundle of joy, Skarsgård told Entertainment Tonight, "Thank you very much."

The Big Little Lies actor also showed off the stuffed animal he received, presumably for the baby, telling the outlet, "I got this on the red carpet. Thank you, thank you."

The confirmation comes months after Skarsgård, 46, and Novotny, 43, were spotted out in New York City in November with their baby.

