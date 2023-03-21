Today is Tuesday March 21, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Details emerge about Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 8:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bynes in 2013 - Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

ABC News has confirmed that Amanda Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold early Sunday morning in Los Angeles.

TMZ initially reported that Bynes was spotted wandering naked through a rough neighborhood and later called 911 on herself. Now, a law enforcement source tells ABC News that around 6:40 Sunday morning, Bynes was in the parking lot of a Sizzler restaurant when the LAPD received a call about a female with mental illness. Responding officers found Bynes at that location.

The source further confirms Bynes was cleared by Los Angeles paramedics before a mental health team that was also dispatched transported her to a hospital and placed her on a psychiatric hold, known in California as a 5150 hold.

Bynes reportedly "made no threats" on the emergency call.

The 36-year-old actress' struggle with mental health was at the center of a nine-year conservatorship that was placed on her affairs. It was terminated last year, nearly a year to the day of this recent incident.

Bynes' mother, Lynn Bynes, was put temporarily in charge following a 2013 incident in which the Easy A actress reportedly started a fire in a neighbor's driveway, which came on the heels of previous erratic behavior. After the driveway incident, the actress was placed on a temporary psychiatric hold.

The conservatorship was reinstated in 2014, the same year Bynes revealed she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC