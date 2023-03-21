Today is Tuesday March 21, 2023
Inmates caught after allegedly tunneling through cell wall, escaping from jail

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 8:18 am
Via Sheriff's Office of City of Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) -- Two Virginia inmates are back in custody after they allegedly escaped from jail by tunneling through a cell wall, authorities said.

The men, John Garza and Arley Nemo, escaped from the Newport News Jail Annex on Monday afternoon, the Newport News Sheriff's Office said.

The men allegedly tunneled through a cell wall that led to the outside of the building and then climbed the security wall, according to the sheriff's office. It was not immediately clear what tools were used in the jail break.

Authorities said they learned Garza, 37, and Nemo, 43, were missing during routine head count on Monday evening.

The sheriff's office said early Tuesday that the two men had been arrested in Hampton, just outside of Newport News.

Nemo has been in custody since October on charges including credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court and probation violation, according to the sheriff's office. Garza has been in custody since December on charges including contempt of court, probation violations and failure to appear.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



