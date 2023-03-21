Today is Tuesday March 21, 2023
Biden to create national monuments in Nevada, Texas at conservation summit

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 5:16 am
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden plans on Tuesday to announce the establishment of two new national monuments, protecting land totalling more than half a million acres, a White House official said.

Biden is expected to name Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada and Castner Range National Monument in Texas as the nation's newest monuments during the White House's Conservation in Action Summit at the Interior Department.

Biden will also direct the Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to consider creating a new National Marine Sanctuary designation to protect U.S. waters surrounding Pacific islands.

The day of conservation comes as Biden approved more drilling in Alaska for the Willow Project, a move environmental groups have slammed, and one day after the United Nations released a dire climate change report.

