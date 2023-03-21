Today is Tuesday March 21, 2023
Gun used in kidnapping of Americans in Mexico came from US

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2023 at 3:49 am
BROWNSVILLE (AP) — Federal court documents say the a man who admitted to purchasing firearms that he knew would be going from the U.S. to a Mexican drug cartel was arrested in Texas after the discovery that one of the weapons was linked to the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in the border city of Matamoros. Roberto Lugardo Moreno made an initial appearance at a federal court in Brownsville on Monday and was appointed a public defender, who did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment. Matamoros is located just across the border from Brownsville. According to a federal complaint filed Saturday, Moreno has been charged with conspiring to illegally export a firearm.



