Gregg County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 5:21 pm

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is warning the public of a scam call that people reportedly received about having a warrant out for missing jury duty. According to our news partner KETK, GCSO says the scammers have used Lt. David Falco’s name when making calls. The Sheriff’s Office says it does not call people about warrants. In a prepared statement, GCSO says, “Please do not pay warrants over the phone and always contact the law enforcement agency to verify the information.”

