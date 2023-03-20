Today is Monday March 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gregg County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 5:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gregg County Sheriff’s Office warns of scamLONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s office is warning the public of a scam call that people reportedly received about having a warrant out for missing jury duty. According to our news partner KETK, GCSO says the scammers have used Lt. David Falco’s name when making calls. The Sheriff’s Office says it does not call people about warrants. In a prepared statement, GCSO says, “Please do not pay warrants over the phone and always contact the law enforcement agency to verify the information.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC