Help sought identifying burglary suspect

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 5:18 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help solving some burglary and theft cases. According to a news release, the Sheriff’s Office has recently been receiving several reports of such incidents in the western areas of the county. Officials say they have also found out that similar cases are being reported near Chandler. A person and vehicle of interest have been established through continuing investigations as well as information received by the Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

The two photos seen here were obtained from the scene of a burglary that occurred on CR 1131 in the Flint area. The suspect and vehicle have also been seen in other areas where similar cases have been reported. The white male is driving an older Dodge pickup, possibly white in color, black wheels, no grill, with three dents on the front portion of the hood. If anyone recognizes this suspect and/or suspect vehicle, you’re asked to notify the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Investigator Jason Hampton at (903) 590-2629.

