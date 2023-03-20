Man dies following gaming room shootings

LUBBOCK (KRLD) – In Lubbock, a man has died days after a series of shootings at one of the city’s gaming rooms. Christian Rios was injured about a week ago and finally succumbed to his injuries Sunday. This all started Monday night of last week, when three people, including Rios, were shot in and around the game room. The suspect, Jamie Pruett, was arrested fairly quickly after the shootings. According to KCBD, he told officers he made complaints about the game rooms before and patrons have threatened him, which is why he shot. Pruett is now facing murder charges following Christian Rios’s death Sunday. Lubbock County is now trying to push through some ordinances regulating game rooms.

