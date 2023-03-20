Drought continues despite storms

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 3:55 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – Last week’s severe weather in North and eastern Texas — and storms elsewhere in the state — haven’t done much for our drought conditions. The most recent map, put out late last week, shows some increase in both moderate and extreme conditions around the southern border. Both extreme and moderate drought conditions have eased slightly in the Panhandle and the Big Country. The best that can be said is that drought conditions near the Red River have noticeably decreased — from abnormally dry to almost none at all.

