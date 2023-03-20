Today is Monday March 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Drought continues despite storms

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 3:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (KRLD) – Last week’s severe weather in North and eastern Texas — and storms elsewhere in the state — haven’t done much for our drought conditions. The most recent map, put out late last week, shows some increase in both moderate and extreme conditions around the southern border. Both extreme and moderate drought conditions have eased slightly in the Panhandle and the Big Country. The best that can be said is that drought conditions near the Red River have noticeably decreased — from abnormally dry to almost none at all.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC