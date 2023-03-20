Today is Monday March 20, 2023
Breaking News: Strong day on Wall Street

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 3:32 pm
Breaking News: Strong day on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Wall Street closed higher after regulators pushed together two huge banks over the weekend and made other moves to build confidence in the struggling industry. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Monday. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Financial stocks were among the many to rise. Much attention has been on banks because they may be cracking under the fastest series of interest rate hikes in decades.

Regulators announced a deal on Sunday where Swiss banking giant UBS would buy rival Credit Suisse. Treasury yields also climbed ahead of a looming decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.



