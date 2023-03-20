Kilgore Police find fentanyl during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 3:58 pm

KILGORE – The Kilgore Police Department said they found a substance which tested positive for fentanyl during a recent traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK, officials said the owner told them she had to spike her meth with fentanyl because “meth just wasn’t doing the trick anymore.” KPD said in a Facebook post, “We hear about fentanyl on TV, but it is here in ETX.” They added that Kilgore youth haven’t gotten into fentanyl yet but that the community has to be vigilant. “It is not something we are yet seeing with our youth, but we can’t say it will not happen in ETX. Let’s be very vigilant and stop it before it affects us,” Kilgore PD said.

Last month, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said there had already apparently been at least one fentanyl death in Smith County. Kilgore PD asked the public to send them tips on fentanyl dealers by texting KILGORE and then your tip to 847411.

