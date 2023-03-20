Mineola school bus crash under investigation

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 3:57 pm

MINEOLA – Officials are continuing to investigate a school bus crash in Wood County. According to DPS, at approximately 7:13 Monday morning, a Mineola ISD bus was traveling south on State Loop 564. A car was traveling north on the same highway. Officials say the driver of the school bus crossed the center stripe and collided with the car. The bus was occupied by students, three of whom were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, according to a news release. The car driver was taken to UT Health Hospital in Tyler, and the driver of the school bus was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, both with what are termed non-life-threatening injuries.

According to our news partner KETK, Mineola ISD is thanking a variety of local law enforcement and emergency response personnel for their help, along with neighbors, passersby, and some school district faculty and staff members.

