Today is Monday March 20, 2023
Man, 60, bitten by shark while swimming in Hawaii

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 11:12 am
Philip Waller/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A 60-year-old man was bitten by shark while swimming in Hawaii on Sunday.

The swimmer was in Hawaii Island's Anaeho'omalu Bay, about 200 yards off shore, when he was attacked, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

He suffered injuries to his left hand and left leg but made it to safety on a catamaran, where the crew helped control the bleeding, the fire department said.

A jet ski driver then took the man to the beach, where he was treated by responders and rushed to North Hawaii Hospital, officials said.

His condition was not immediately clear.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



