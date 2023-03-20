Today is Monday March 20, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sheriff’s Office investigating death of newborn infant

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 10:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Sheriff’s Office investigating death of newborn infantTYLER — Officials are following up on the death of a newborn infant. According to a news release, at approximately 7:20 p.m. on March 15, Smith County deputies responded to a location on US Hwy. 69 North near Tyler. Upon arrival, they were directed to the back yard, where they observed an overturned mop bucket covering the newborn’s body, wrapped in a towel. At that time, deputies secured the area and requested the assistance of investigators and the crime scene unit. During the investigation, the baby’s mother was identified as Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes. She admitted to having the infant on March 12, wrapping the baby in a brown towel, placing the child in a red bucket, and placing the bucket outside behind the residence.

An autopsy was ordered, an arrest warrant followed, and Holmes was arrested March 18. She remains jailed on a charge of abuse of corpse without legal authority, with bond set at $1,000,000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC