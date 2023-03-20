Sheriff’s Office investigating death of newborn infant

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 10:49 am

TYLER — Officials are following up on the death of a newborn infant. According to a news release, at approximately 7:20 p.m. on March 15, Smith County deputies responded to a location on US Hwy. 69 North near Tyler. Upon arrival, they were directed to the back yard, where they observed an overturned mop bucket covering the newborn’s body, wrapped in a towel. At that time, deputies secured the area and requested the assistance of investigators and the crime scene unit. During the investigation, the baby’s mother was identified as Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes. She admitted to having the infant on March 12, wrapping the baby in a brown towel, placing the child in a red bucket, and placing the bucket outside behind the residence.

An autopsy was ordered, an arrest warrant followed, and Holmes was arrested March 18. She remains jailed on a charge of abuse of corpse without legal authority, with bond set at $1,000,000.

