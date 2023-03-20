Two hurt after shooting at Texas school

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2023 at 11:11 am

ARLINGTON (AP) — Police and school officials in Texas say two students were injured after a shooting at a high school. A suspect is in custody. News outlets report that the shooting happened Monday morning on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington outside a school building. Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster says the school was placed on lockdown and once that is lifted, students will be released for the day. She says others, including parents, are urged to stay away from the campus while Arlington Police investigate. The district says the two injured students are receiving medical care, but the Arlington Fire Department says their conditions are not known.

