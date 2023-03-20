Gina Rodriguez welcomes first child with husband Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez can now add mom to her list of roles. The Jane the Virgin star, 38, and her husband, Joe LoCicero, have welcomed their first child.

Neither has announced the birth or the sex of the baby, but Rodriguez was spotted out in Los Angeles with the newborn in a carrier strapped to her chest over the weekend, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The new mom wore a ponytail, glasses and all-black loungewear with Nike sneakers for her stroll about town. The infant was covered by an animal print blanket.

Rodriguez first announced her pregnancy back in August while also celebrating her birthday. The actress shared a carousel of moments between herself and LoCicero, with the last clip being the couple smiling as she held up a positive pregnancy test.

"This birthday hits different," she captioned the post.

