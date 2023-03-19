Today is Sunday March 19, 2023
Longview police seek missing man

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2023 at 3:47 pm
Longview police seek missing manLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information about the location of a man who was reported missing on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, Marteleus DeShon Epps is 37, weighs 180 pounds, and is 5’11” in height. Epps was reported missing by a family member. Officials said Epps was last seen leaving his Crepe Myrtle Lane home in a gold 2006 Lincoln pickup truck with the license plate number BRF2985. If you have in any information, you can call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.



