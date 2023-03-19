Today is Sunday March 19, 2023
5 minors killed in crash after car veers off highway in New York: Officials

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2023 at 3:41 pm
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(SCARSDALE, N.Y.) -- Five minors have been killed in a crash after a vehicle veered off a highway in Westchester, New York, according to officials.

The victims, four boys and a girl, ranged in age from 8 to 17 years old, according to a news release from Westchester County Public Safety.

The Nissan Rogue the children were traveling in struck a tree and caught fire after it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway near the Mamaroneck Road exit in Scarsdale around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, officials say.

A 9-year-old boy survived the accident, officials say.

Investigators believe a 16-year-old was driving the car, according to the release. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

The victims are from Connecticut, police said. Their identifications will be released after next of kin are notified.

The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the Westchester County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



