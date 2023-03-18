TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2023 at 3:58 pm

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of March 20. In Gregg County, work continues on US 259/SH 42 (Business) in Kilgore from Woodlawn Street south to the Rusk County line. The project consists of milling and in laying hot mix asphalt on all lanes and striping. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures. You’re asked to slow down and watch for workers. Expect delays. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a ditch maintenance crew on FM 2964 at various locations. A second crew will be on FM 14 performing bridge maintenance. Expect lane closures and flaggers controlling traffic at both locations. There will also be an herbicide unit at various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

