Today is Saturday March 18, 2023
Arrest made for Marshall shooting death

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2023 at 3:50 pm
Arrest made for Marshall shooting deathMARSHALL — Police have made an arrest in a Marshall shooting death, and the suspect has been charged with murder. On March 16 at around 1:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call on Randolph Street from a man who said he had been shot. According to a news release, officers found Adrian Rashad Ward, 34, suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Marshall Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Investigation by police detectives led to the arrest later that day of Johnthan Antione Reeves, 28, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That charge has since been upgraded to murder. Reeves remains in the Harrison County Jail.



