Assemblyman flying small plane makes emergency landing

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2023 at 3:11 pm

(NEW YORK) -- A New York state assemblyman landed a small plane on a Long Island beach after the aircraft experienced engine failure.

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel said he landed the airplane at the nearest safe location while he was out practicing maneuvers in his airplane.

A video shows the plane making the emergency landing on Long Island’s Shoreham Beach.

"As per my training, I landed the airplane at the nearest safe location, while attempting to minimize damage to persons or property. I am thankful that I was able to walk away without injury," Vanel said in a post on Twitter.

"The FAA's training on emergency procedures works. For all my fellow pilots, follow the emergency procedures - it will save your life," he added.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a single-engine Beechcraft V35 made an emergency landing on the beach in Shoreham, New York, due to a reported engine issue around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Two people were on board the flight.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident a post a preliminary report.

