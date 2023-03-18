Today is Saturday March 18, 2023
Trump to hold first 2024 rally in Texas this month

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2023 at 7:56 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will be holding the first rally of his 2024 campaign later this month in Waco. The rally will be held the evening of March 25 in a Republican state where he has a large following, increasing the chances of a packed house. Trump spent the first months of his campaign mostly confined to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but has begun to make visits to early-voting states. On Monday, he took his first trip to Iowa, which will hold the Republican Party’s first nominating contest. The rally plans come as Trump is facing a series of investigations, including one in New York that appears to be nearing its conclusion.



