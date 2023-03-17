Today is Friday March 17, 2023
Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 3:37 pm
Breaking News: Stocks fall to cap chaotic week driven by fears about banks: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Wall Street’s week of turmoil closed with drops for stocks. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday, led by declines in First Republic and other banks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also pulled back. This week has been a whipsaw for global markets as concerns worsen about banks following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history.

The fear is that the trouble for banks caused by fast-rising interest rates could drag the economy into a recession. Treasury yields sank again Friday in part on such fears, along with easing inflation expectations and falling confidence among U.S. households.



