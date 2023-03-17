Haaland criticized over “difficult” choice on Willow project

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 1:28 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is facing criticism from political allies after the Biden administration approved a contentious oil drilling project in Alaska. Haaland is the first Native American Cabinet head and met with environmental and Indigenous groups opposed to the giant Willow project. Critics call Houston-based ConocoPhillips’ project a “carbon bomb” that would betray pledges made by President Joe Biden to fight climate change. Haaland opposed Willow when serving in Congress, and while Haaland did not sign the order approving Willow, she defended it in an online video. Environmentalists say the video masked Haaland’s personal opposition to the project.

