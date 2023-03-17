Today is Friday March 17, 2023
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 1:26 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery has been sentenced to two years in prison. U.S. District Judge John Bates also sentenced Larry Brock on Friday to two years of supervised release after prison and 100 hours of community service. Brock is a Texas native who lived in the Dallas area. He declined to speak in court before the judge imposed his sentence. Brock joined other rioters on the Senate floor only minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators, and their staff evacuated the chamber to escape the mob attacking the building on Jan. 6, 2021.



