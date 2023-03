Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant reopens

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 1:14 pm

KILGORE — A restaurant in Kilgore reopens after strong winds tore off its roof early this month. According to our news partner KETK, Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant returned to its normal hours Friday. Helping hands from a local roofing company are credited with the quick return to business.

