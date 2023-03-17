Today is Friday March 17, 2023
Denzel Washington reportedly in talks to join ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 12:46 pm
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Academy Award-winning Gladiator director Ridley Scott's forthcoming sequel might just get more Oscar gold. Two-time winner Denzel Washington is in talks to join the epic, according to Variety.

The Denzel news comes a day after The Banshees of Inisherin nominee Barry Keoghan was rumored to be circling the film. 

Aftersun Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is already attached to the movie, which will reportedly have him playing Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s murderous Emperor Commodus; Spencer Treat Clark played the role as a child in the original film.

Incidentally, Denzel worked with Scott's late director brother Tony for the films Crimson Tide in 1995 and Man on Fire in 2004, before working with Ridley in 2007's crime thriller American Gangster.

The Gladiator sequel is slated for release November 22, 2024.

