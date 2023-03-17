Today is Friday March 17, 2023
Smith County Habitat names new CEO, Mary Alice Guidry

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 12:54 pm
Smith County Habitat names new CEO, Mary Alice GuidryTYLER – Habitat for Humanity of Smith County’s Board of Directors has approved Mary Alice Guidry as the affiliate’s new chief executive officer. Mrs. Guidry’s role with HFHSC will officially commence in early July. According to a news release, Guidry joins the Habitat team after serving six years on its Board of Directors, serving terms as secretary as well as president. She is a licensed architect with nine years of experience as a senior project manager with Fitzpatrick Architects, Inc., of Tyler. Current Smith County Habitat CEO Jack Wilson will be retiring at the end of June and returning with wife Patricia to Sarasota, Florida, where they lived before coming to Tyler in 2008.



