Nexstar sued by DIRECTV

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 12:13 pm
Nexstar sued by DIRECTVIRVING (KRLD) – A Texas-based company that owns local TV stations across the country is being sued by DIRECTV. The lawsuit accuses Irving-based Nexstar Broadcasting and two other companies of improperly working together to set prices that local TV stations charge satellite companies to carry those stations. DIRECTV’s lawsuit claims that has led to some of those stations being blocked from their service — including stations in Amarillo, Tyler, Lubbock, Abilene, Midland-Odessa, and Wichita Falls. The Tyler station is our news partner KETK. A statement from Nexstar says the lawsuit is “without merit.”



