Settlement reached in lawsuit against Kilgore ISD

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 12:11 pm

KILGORE (KRLD) – Taxpayers in East Texas win a settlement in a lawsuit against their school district. 13 plaintiffs in the Kilgore ISD filed the class-action lawsuit against the district in 2016. They alleged that the school district wrongly removed a homestead exemption in 2015 and illegally assessed and collected taxes as a result. The dispute had to do with changes in state law regarding homestead exemptions around that time. The case ultimately went to the state Supreme Court, but the Kilgore ISD decided to settle. A Gregg County Court-at-Law judge approved the agreed upon settlement of more than $2.9 million to the district’s taxpayers, who have until May 1 to apply to receive a payment from the settlement.

