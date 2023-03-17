Today is Friday March 17, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 11:05 am
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Shadow & Bone: Sun Summoner Alina sets out to break up the shadow fold and save the country of Ravka in season 2.

The Magician's Elephant: A young boy winds up on a journey following a mysterious elephant while on a quest to find his sister in this new animated film.

Agent ElvisCatch this new animated series where Elvis Presley is the King of Rock by day, spy vigilante by night.

Hulu
Boston Strangler: Keira Knightly stars as a journalist who bravely pursues the story behind a mysterious killer in Boston Strangler.

Apple TV+
Ted Lasso: Believe it! Everyone’s favorite football coach Ted Lasso returns for season 3, promising new highs and lows for the AFC Richmond crew.

Extrapolations: An all-star cast leads Extrapolations, a miniseries about how climate change has affected people’s everyday lives.

Monster Factory: Take a look behind-the-scenes of how wrestlers are made, as they chase their dreams of going pro. 

Prime Video
Swarm: The line gets blurry between fan and obsessed in this new thriller featuring Dominique FishbackChloe BaileyDamson Idris, and Billie Eilish.

Class of '07: What's worse -- a school reunion or the end of the world? Well, it's both in this brand news series and everyone's just trying to survive. 

Peacock
Queen's Court: Follow along as Tamar BraxtonEvelyn Lozada, and Nivea search for love in this new reality series. 

Starz
Power Book II: Ghost: Catch up with Tariq, the Tejada's and the rest of the crew in season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost. 

AMC+
Lucky Hank: A college professor navigates his midlife crisis through a series of meltdowns in this all-new series. 

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



