Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 11:05 am

Ready, set, binge! Hereā€™s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Shadow & Bone: Sun Summoner Alina sets out to break up the shadow fold and save the country of Ravka in season 2.

The Magician's Elephant:Ā A young boy winds up on a journey following a mysterious elephant while on a quest to find his sister in this new animated film.

Agent Elvis:Ā Catch this new animated series whereĀ Elvis PresleyĀ is theĀ King of Rock by day, spy vigilante by night.

Hulu

Boston Strangler:Ā Keira KnightlyĀ stars as a journalist who bravely pursues the story behind a mysterious killer inĀ Boston Strangler.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso:Ā Believe it! Everyoneā€™s favorite football coachĀ Ted LassoĀ returns for season 3, promising new highs and lows for the AFC Richmond crew.

Extrapolations: An all-star cast leadsĀ Extrapolations, a miniseries about how climate change has affected peopleā€™s everyday lives.

Monster Factory: Take a look behind-the-scenes of how wrestlers are made, as they chase their dreams of going pro.Ā

Prime Video

Swarm: The line gets blurry between fan and obsessed in this new thriller featuringĀ Dominique Fishback,Ā Chloe Bailey,Ā Damson Idris, andĀ Billie Eilish.

Class of '07: What's worse -- a school reunion or the end of the world? Well, it's both in this brand news series and everyone's just trying to survive.Ā

Peacock

Queen's Court: Follow along asĀ Tamar Braxton,Ā Evelyn Lozada, andĀ NiveaĀ search for love in this new reality series.Ā

Starz

Power Book II: Ghost: Catch up with Tariq, the Tejada's and the rest of the crew in seasonĀ 3 ofĀ Power Book II: Ghost.Ā

AMC+

Lucky Hank:Ā A college professor navigates his midlife crisis through a series of meltdowns in this all-new series.Ā

Happy streaming!

