Smith County Warrant Round Up underway

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2023 at 7:50 am

TYLER — The Smith County Collections Department’s annual Warrant Round Up is underway as of Sunday. “Smith County Courts have hundreds of active warrants they are seeking to clear,” Judicial Compliance/Collections Director Sheryl Keel said as quoted in a news release. “We are encouraging defendants to take advantage of the options available to settle outstanding warrants immediately.” Keel says once the arrest period begins, Smith County will target persons on the delinquent and/or warrant list, and arrests can take place at any location — including the defendant’s home, school, or workplace. “I urge you to contact the Judicial Compliance Department at 903-590-4624 to make arrangements on your case,” she said. For more information about warrants or citations, visit this link.

Go Back