Today is Sunday March 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County Warrant Round Up underway

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2023 at 7:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County Warrant Round Up begins SundayTYLER — The Smith County Collections Department’s annual Warrant Round Up is underway as of Sunday. “Smith County Courts have hundreds of active warrants they are seeking to clear,” Judicial Compliance/Collections Director Sheryl Keel said as quoted in a news release. “We are encouraging defendants to take advantage of the options available to settle outstanding warrants immediately.” Keel says once the arrest period begins, Smith County will target persons on the delinquent and/or warrant list, and arrests can take place at any location — including the defendant’s home, school, or workplace. “I urge you to contact the Judicial Compliance Department at 903-590-4624 to make arrangements on your case,” she said. For more information about warrants or citations, visit this link.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC