Today is Friday March 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas, Florida push border laws as governors eye presidency

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2023 at 8:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PHOENIX (AP) — Texas and Florida are being led by tough-talking Republican governors weighing presidential runs as their state lawmakers debate especially strict legislation on border security. Republican proposals in the Texas Legislature build on Gov. Greg Abbott’s $4 billion border project Operation Lone Star that includes increased patrols near the border. His aides have confirmed he’s considering a presidential run. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considered the strongest possible GOP competitor so far to Donald Trump in his new presidential bid. DeSantis has proposed increasing penalties for human smuggling. Hospitals would be required to collect data on patients’ immigration status and people in the U.S. illegally would be denied state ID cards.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC