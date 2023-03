Keke Palmer to star in, produce comedy ‘The Backup’ with Kevin Hart

Keke PalmerĀ andĀ Kevin HartĀ are teaming upĀ on an upcoming rom-comĀ in works at Universal Pictures titled,Ā The Backup.

The Emmy-winning actress will star in the projectĀ and co-produce through her Big Boss production company and Hart's Hartbeat banner, according toĀ The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, per the outlet, follows "a player, Ben, who decides heā€™s finally ready to settle down with his childhood friend Alyssa -- played by Palmer. Unfortunately, she reveals sheā€™s engaged to a handsome billionaire and needs him to be her best man. This in turn sets in motion Ben going to the wedding in Maui with his boys to outshine her fiancĆ© and win her back."

Palmer last starred alongsideĀ Daniel KaluuyaĀ in the 2022Ā Jordan PeeleĀ horror filmĀ Nope, which grossed over $171Ā million worldwide.

