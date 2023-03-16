A massive debt to the truth.

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 5:36 pm

I offer for your consideration the 2019 HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.” It’s a magnificently well-done and historically accurate dramatization of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster in what was then the Soviet Union.

Watch “Chernobyl” and you’ll have a better understanding of the biggest nuclear accident in history. But more important, you’ll have a greater appreciation of what happens when government repeatedly lies to its citizens.

Late in the series the Soviet government is holding what is supposed to be an inquiry into the cause of the accident. In reality, it’s an attempted whitewash.

Russian nuclear scientist Valery Legasov – brilliantly played by English actor Jared Harris – at great personal risk calls out the rot and dishonesty of the Soviet government.

When the truth offends we lie and lie until we can no longer even remember that it is even there but it is…still there. Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth. Sooner or later, that debt is paid.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/every-lie-we-tell-incurs-a-debt-to-the-truth.mp3

We live today in the USA under a cascade of official lies.

An example is the Russia collusion story. The Hillary Clinton campaign paid for opposition research intended to smear Donald Trump in 2016. The thesis was that Donald Trump was colluding with the Russian government to steal the 2016 election.

It was a crock.

But that didn’t’ stop the FBI. The agency took that oppo research and swore before a federal judge that it constituted probable cause to believe that Donald Trump was illegally colluding with a foreign power for the purpose of stealing a presidential election.

It was a vicious, monstrous lie and the FBI knew it.

From that lie came the three-year long Mueller Investigation aimed at delegitimizing a duly elected president.

Consider the COVID pandemic. We were told by the nation’s top public health official that the COVID pandemic came from a Chinese wet market.

That was a lie.

We can now confidently assert the obvious – that COVID came from the virology lab in Wuhan, China. And we know that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s response to the pandemic, promoted the wet market story to cover up the fact that he directed U.S. taxpayer money to that lab to fund “gain of function” research. From that came the unleashing of a virus that killed millions and devastated worldwide economies.

Joe Biden lied about his son, Hunter. Here he is saying that he never discussed his son’s business dealings.

Because I’ve never discussed my business or their business, my son’s or daughter’s…and I’ve never discussed them because they know where I have to do my job and that’s it. And they have to make their own judgements. https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/joe-biden-ive-never-discussed-business-with-hunter.mp3

One abandoned laptop and a massive Twitter dump later, we know that was a lie.

Just three examples. If time and space permitted, we could be here all day.

All to say that we dare not forget that the Soviet Union collapsed when decades of debt to the truth incurred by Soviet officials came due.

If our government continues to incur a similar debt, a similar collapse will happen here.

Go Back