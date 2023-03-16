City of Tyler officials monitoring severe weather predicted for Thursday and Friday

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 4:48 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Fire Department and Emergency Management officials are monitoring the weather conditions in the Tyler area for the severe thunderstorms predicted for the evening of Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, large hail, damaging wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes are possible in Tyler. Officials say emergency service capabilities are at full strength. Fire, Police, Streets, Water/Sewer, Traffic and Information Technology departments will place personnel on standby if needed and respond as appropriate, according to a news release.

Residents are encouraged to have a personal tornado and severe weather safety plan for their homes and family. The City of Tyler streets and storm-water crews will respond and intervene during a severe weather event where roads have washed out and other public facilities may be compromised. The City of Tyler has a free emergency alert system for residents through Smart 911 with RAVE Alert. Signing up for alerts is easy. Simply follow the RAVE alert link and create your Smart911 with RAVE Alert account. You will then be able to select which alerts from the City of Tyler, Smith County, and surrounding areas you would like to receive.

Account users may sign up to receive email and text message alerts. In addition, users may opt to provide additional information like medical conditions, pet information, house description, and more. This gives first responders access to critical information on how best to respond to your family’s needs in an emergency situation, according to the release. Officials say all information is secure and will not be shared publicly. The app is available for download for both Apple and Android users.

