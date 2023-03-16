Today is Thursday March 16, 2023
Longview launches finance transparency platform

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 3:51 pm
Longview launches finance transparency platformLONGVIEW — Longview residents looking for information on the city’s finances have a new tool – the city’s Open Finance Portal. The interactive website provides citizens and stakeholders access to current municipal government financial information. The platform pulls financial data directly from the city’s financial system and is refreshed daily, according to a news release. Officials say the portal provides users the opportunity to view, filter, and analyze revenue, operating budget, actual spending, and vendor data. Click here to learn more.



