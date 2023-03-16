Boil water notice for Overton

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 11:47 am

OVERTON — Due to loss of water pressure owing to a water leak repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Overton public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes, according to officials. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials say they will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Click here for further details and updates.

