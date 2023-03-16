Today is Thursday March 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Boil water notice for Overton

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 11:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Boil water notice for OvertonOVERTON — Due to loss of water pressure owing to a water leak repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Overton public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes, according to officials. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials say they will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Click here for further details and updates.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC