New details on Longview officer-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 11:27 am

LONGVIEW – A report filed to the Texas Attorney General’s office revealed more details on Sunday’s fatal officer-involved-shooting in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, the report says on March 12 at approximately 3:35 a.m., a White Oak police officer observed a vehicle with a flat front tire traveling west on Highway 80. When the vehicle made a u-turn in the intersection to head east on Highway 80, the officer activated his lights and siren to pull the vehicle over, but the driver reportedly did not stop, according to the report. The driver continued into the city of Longview, stopped at Loop 281 and Highway 31, and ran from the vehicle while allegedly shooting several rounds from a handgun in an unknown direction, according to the report.

The individual ran to a parking lot on the north side of Highway 31, where police said that he turned and pointed the firearm at the pursuing officers. The report states that White Oak police, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Longview police opened fire on the individual. The individual was identified as Danny Jackson, and police said they gave him first aid and transported Jackson to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Go Back