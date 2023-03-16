Today is Thursday March 16, 2023
MPO Transportation Policy Committee meeting scheduled for March 23

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 11:40 am
MPO Transportation Policy Committee meeting scheduled for March 23TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Transportation Policy Committee will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, March 23 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Tyler Development Center’s Large Conference Room on W. Ferguson St. The committee will receive a presentation on the draft 2024-2025 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) detailing the MPO’s proposed budget for the next two fiscal years. It will also receive a presentation on statewide and local safety performance in 2021 and consider supporting the 2023 statewide performance targets adopted by the Texas Transportation Commission. Click here for further details.



